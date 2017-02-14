Michigan prisoners face harshpenaltie...

Michigan prisoners face harshpenalties for throwing bodily fluids at guards

Inmates at Michigan jails will soon be seeing a new sign around their facilities warning them that throwing bodily fluids at working guards is a felony punishable by an additional five years behind bars. The Officer Dignity Initiative will take effect this month and will add five years to the sentence of any inmate that throws food, urine, blood, feces, spit or other bodily fluids at a guard.

