Michigan police chief 'not concerned' with immigration status

A police chief in western Michigan is urging members of the area's immigrant community to ignore fears of deportation if they become crime victims. Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky told a meeting at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan on Monday that his department is "not concerned with your immigration status."

