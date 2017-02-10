Michigan Pizzeria Under Fire After Nasty Facebook Post Goes Viral
A Michigan pizza restaurant is under fire after a Facebook user claims one of the employees put a cigarette butt inside their food. Facebook user Taffie Newton claims her husband bit into a bread stick from the Davison Pizza Company and found a cigarette butt in his mouth.
