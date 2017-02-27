Michigan only state that allows polic...

Michigan only state that allows police to have sex with prostitutes during investigations

11 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Stateside's conversation with Bridgette Carr, a professor and director of the Human Trafficking Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School. Michigan has a law on the books that grants the police immunity from prosecution if they've had sex with a prostitute during an investigation.

