Michigan officials ask residents to avoid bathroom during halftime

"I can't believe I'm lecturing people on their bathroom a you know, what they're doing in there, but we really need to think about that, if it's possible, if they could all not flush their toilets at the same time here at Super Bowl halftime," Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said. About 400,000 residents in 11 central Macomb County communities last month were asked to restrict water usage at their homes as repair crews deal with "a dire situation" - a damaged regional sewer main as a result of a massive sinkhole that opened up in Fraser on Christmas Eve.

