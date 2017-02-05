Michigan officials ask residents to avoid bathroom during halftime
"I can't believe I'm lecturing people on their bathroom a you know, what they're doing in there, but we really need to think about that, if it's possible, if they could all not flush their toilets at the same time here at Super Bowl halftime," Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said. About 400,000 residents in 11 central Macomb County communities last month were asked to restrict water usage at their homes as repair crews deal with "a dire situation" - a damaged regional sewer main as a result of a massive sinkhole that opened up in Fraser on Christmas Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|KlanEndorsesDrumpf
|5,272
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC