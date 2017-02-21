Michigan office gets more time to dec...

Michigan office gets more time to decide on school closures

13 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Gov. Rick Snyder has given Michigan's School Reform Office more time before deciding which of 38 chronically underperforming schools will be closed. Snyder said Thursday that he's asked the reform office and state education officials to review and decide on the schools' fates by May. The reform office said in January that it would spend 30 to 45 days examining issues and options for students in the failing schools before making a decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

