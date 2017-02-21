Michigan native Adam Hamari now a ful...

Michigan native Adam Hamari now a full-time umpire; Jim Joyce retires

Michigan native Adam Hamari is one of four new full-time Major League umpires in 2017, the league announced Tuesday. Hamari, 33, has been an umpire in the umpire leagues since 2006 and has worked hundreds of big-league games as a fill-in umpire since 2013.

