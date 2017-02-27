Michigan Men To Face Felony Charges For Open Carrying In Police Station
Remember the two masked men walking into the Dearborn police station armed with semi-automatic weapons? Well now they face a bunch of charges including disturbing the peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting a police officer. Things aren't looking too good for the idiots who decided to complain about getting pulled over by walking into a police station loaded with an assault rifle.
