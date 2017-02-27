Michigan Men To Face Felony Charges F...

Michigan Men To Face Felony Charges For Open Carrying In Police Station

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WFNT-AM Burton

Remember the two masked men walking into the Dearborn police station armed with semi-automatic weapons? Well now they face a bunch of charges including disturbing the peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting a police officer. Things aren't looking too good for the idiots who decided to complain about getting pulled over by walking into a police station loaded with an assault rifle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 52 min Chicagoan by Birth 6,123
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... 4 hr Faith 12
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Sun spud 12
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 25 Mrs Kowalski 10
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 4
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC