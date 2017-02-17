Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley
Calley is heading to Mexico for a three-day trade mission with a focus on bringing more business and jobs back to Michigan. Calley says these trade trips are different that they used to be; in addition to trying to attract companies to Michigan, he will be accompanied by members of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and executives from about two dozen businesses, looking to sell products in Mexico.
