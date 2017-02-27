Michigan leads effort to shift worker...

Michigan leads effort to shift workers away from pensions

10 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Struggling under the weight of pension and health care obligations, Michigan lawmakers appear ready to take another whack at public employee benefits - a move that reflects renewed determination to shift workers to 401 -style retirement systems, even if it happens in baby steps. Other states have made more modest changes, but the latest push shows that conservatives want to approve big reforms 20 years after Michigan became the first state to close pensions to future state workers.

Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

