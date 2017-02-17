Michigan lawmakers under fire for lifting transparency rule
Two West Michigan Republicans are facing harsh criticism from Democrats for their support of a new law eliminating a transparency requirement for oil, gas and mining companies. The bill, signed into law this week by President Donald Trump, rejects a Securities and Exchange Commission rule that would have required the companies to disclose certain payments to foreign governments for access to resources.
