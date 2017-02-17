Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill Mills' involved in opioid epidemic
State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker's bills would crack down on doctors or clinics that prescribe narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose, and pharmacies that dispense them. "Opioid related overdoses are skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately, Michigan's overdose death rate is one of the highest in the nation," said Schuitmaker in a written statement.
