Michigan lawmaker resigns to resolve criminal loan charges

A Michigan lawmaker with a lengthy criminal record resigned from office Monday as part of a plea deal to resolve charges that he submitted fraudulent pay stubs to secure a $3,000 loan in 2010. Third-term Democratic state Rep. Brian Banks of Detroit pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of filing false financial statements.

