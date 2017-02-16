Michigan House to announce location, musical acts for SXSW at farewell party

Michigan House, a traveling art collaboration, shares the best of the Mitten State to the rest of the world and will do so for the third time at this year's international South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Start Garden is hosting a send-off party for Michigan House at its downtown headquarters at 40 Pearl Street NW before SXSW begins on March 10. On Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests are welcome to join the Michigan House team as they announce their venue location for this year, official panel discussion lineup and the musicians Michigan House will host in a showcase concert at the festival.

