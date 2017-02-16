Michigan House to announce location, ...

Michigan House to announce location, musical acts for SXSW at farewell party

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MLive.com

Michigan House, a traveling art collaboration, shares the best of the Mitten State to the rest of the world and will do so for the third time at this year's international South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Start Garden is hosting a send-off party for Michigan House at its downtown headquarters at 40 Pearl Street NW before SXSW begins on March 10. On Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests are welcome to join the Michigan House team as they announce their venue location for this year, official panel discussion lineup and the musicians Michigan House will host in a showcase concert at the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 hr Dems need azz ban... 5,562
Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ... Wed Carl 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 14 ThomasA 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Feb 10 Anonymous 103
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Feb 8 Dennis 2
News Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09) Feb 8 Lake Phart 7
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC