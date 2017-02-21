Michigan: Highland Copper halts Copper Exploration at Porcupine Mountains
After drilling four core holes, Highland Copper has interrupted its winter exploration on a 1-mile-square section of state-managed property at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park due to unseasonably warm weather. A permit issued to the company by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources stipulates that exploration take place only on frozen ground, preferably when there is greater than a foot of snow cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|6,120
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|1 hr
|Faith
|12
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|Sun
|spud
|12
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Sat
|Mrs Kowalski
|10
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC