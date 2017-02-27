Michigan has a choice: Make small cut...

Michigan has a choice: Make small cuts to energy use or build new power plants

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Michiganders might be using electricity the wrong way. A new report indicates Michigan might be able to meet projected energy shortfalls if residents change how they use power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 22 min True Judgment 6,124
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... 5 hr Faith 12
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Sun spud 12
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 25 Mrs Kowalski 10
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 4
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC