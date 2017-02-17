Michigan government report cites racism in Flint crisis
Emotional moment police find missing two-year-old boy hidden among blackberry bushes two blocks from his home after he disappeared from his bed in the middle of the night You're fired! Trump sacks another senior security official, after he criticized the President on Mexico and made 'awkward' comments about Ivanka's good looks It's open season on illegal immigrants: Trump declares that ANYONE in the US illegally can be deported, regardless of whether they've committed a crime Obama-linked activist group have TRAINING MANUAL for anti-Trump protests and plans to invade Congressional town halls this week 'Take it seriously': White House chief of staff says Trump wasn't kidding when he called the press 'the enemy of the American people' 'President Trump is very superior and _____': Father of sixth-grade student is outraged after his daughter is given a VERY political fill-in-the-blanks ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|24 min
|Klan watch
|5,845
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Sat
|Faith
|1
|Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC