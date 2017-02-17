Michigan government report cites raci...

Michigan government report cites racism in Flint crisis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Emotional moment police find missing two-year-old boy hidden among blackberry bushes two blocks from his home after he disappeared from his bed in the middle of the night You're fired! Trump sacks another senior security official, after he criticized the President on Mexico and made 'awkward' comments about Ivanka's good looks It's open season on illegal immigrants: Trump declares that ANYONE in the US illegally can be deported, regardless of whether they've committed a crime Obama-linked activist group have TRAINING MANUAL for anti-Trump protests and plans to invade Congressional town halls this week 'Take it seriously': White House chief of staff says Trump wasn't kidding when he called the press 'the enemy of the American people' 'President Trump is very superior and _____': Father of sixth-grade student is outraged after his daughter is given a VERY political fill-in-the-blanks ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 24 min Klan watch 5,845
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... Sat Faith 1
Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ... Feb 15 Carl 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 14 ThomasA 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Feb 10 Anonymous 103
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Feb 8 Dennis 2
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC