Michigan Football: Aubrey Solomon Chooses The Wolverines
National Signing Day is the biggest day of the college football offseason, and Michigan football can celebrate with the addition of Aubrey Solomon. It wasn't quite as suspenseful as waiting to see what Rashan Gary would do last year at this time, but Michigan football fans were still on the edges of their seats as Aubrey Solomon made his college decision.
