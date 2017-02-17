Michigan fire marshal: Stay off the i...

Michigan fire marshal: Stay off the ice as temperatures rise

Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

State Fire Marshal Julie Secontine is urging Michiganders to stay off the ice with unseasonably high temperatures forecast for the state. She says conditions are too dangerous and unpredictable for people and pets to venture onto ice-covered lakes, rivers and ponds.

