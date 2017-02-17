Michigan fire marshal: Stay off the ice as temperatures rise
State Fire Marshal Julie Secontine is urging Michiganders to stay off the ice with unseasonably high temperatures forecast for the state. She says conditions are too dangerous and unpredictable for people and pets to venture onto ice-covered lakes, rivers and ponds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|Xqrsvb
|5,678
|Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ...
|Wed
|Carl
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Lake Phart
|7
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC