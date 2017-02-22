Michigan distributing $5.1M for distr...

Michigan distributing $5.1M for distressed township, cities

Gov. Rick Snyder says $5.1 million is being distributed this year among 10 Michigan cities and one township under a program that benefits financially distressed local governments. Municipalities are eligible if they are experiencing one or more of the conditions indicating "probable financial stress" as defined under Michigan's Local Financial Stability and Choice Act.

