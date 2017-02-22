Michigan distributing $5.1M for distressed township, cities
Gov. Rick Snyder says $5.1 million is being distributed this year among 10 Michigan cities and one township under a program that benefits financially distressed local governments. Municipalities are eligible if they are experiencing one or more of the conditions indicating "probable financial stress" as defined under Michigan's Local Financial Stability and Choice Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|51 min
|Dances With Women
|8
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|True Judgment
|5,796
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|1 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|5
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|6 hr
|lol
|8
|On national reading and math test, Michigan onl...
|17 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|10 Words Most Michiganders Don't Say Correctly ...
|18 hr
|Faith
|1
|MSU kicks whiteboards off dorm doors in part ov...
|19 hr
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC