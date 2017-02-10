Michigan Department of Treasury offer...

Michigan Department of Treasury offers free counseling on delinquent student loans

Michiganders who have defaulted on their student loans are eligible for a free one-on-one counseling as part of a state pilot program. The Michigan Department of Treasury is running the program in conjunction with Inceptia, a division of the National Student Loan Program, according to a press release issued earlier this month.

