Michigan Department of Treasury offers free counseling on delinquent student loans
Michiganders who have defaulted on their student loans are eligible for a free one-on-one counseling as part of a state pilot program. The Michigan Department of Treasury is running the program in conjunction with Inceptia, a division of the National Student Loan Program, according to a press release issued earlier this month.
