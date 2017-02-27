Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Announces New Online Complaint Form

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services has announced the launch of a finalized version of its online portal to assist Michigan consumers with the filing of electronic complaints. DIFS' Office of Consumer Services stated it plans on using the tool to "start the initial review of complaints against insurance entities, banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, payday lenders, vehicle loans, personal loans, money transfers, and debt management transactions."

