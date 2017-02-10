Michigan Democrats, Republicans hosting weekend conventions to elect party leadership
Both Michigan's Democratic and Republican party members are gathering at conventions this weekend to elect leadership positions and set the party pace for the coming year. Members of the Michigan Republican Party are headed to Lansing Friday night and Saturday morning, where Ron Weiser is expected to assume the position of state party chair now that Ronna Romney McDaniel has been named chair of the Republican National Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|56 min
|R12 Freon
|5,557
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|MSMAYHEM
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|12 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Wed
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Lake Phart
|7
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC