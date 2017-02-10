Michigan Democrats, Republicans hosti...

Michigan Democrats, Republicans hosting weekend conventions to elect party leadership

14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Both Michigan's Democratic and Republican party members are gathering at conventions this weekend to elect leadership positions and set the party pace for the coming year. Members of the Michigan Republican Party are headed to Lansing Friday night and Saturday morning, where Ron Weiser is expected to assume the position of state party chair now that Ronna Romney McDaniel has been named chair of the Republican National Committee.

