Michigan Bookmark: Ecological awareness, political anger surface in...

Michael Delp's newest collection of poems, " Lying in the River's Dark Bed" , reads like a surreal, post-apocalyptic novel-in-verse. The characters who narrate the collection, the Dead Man and the Mad Angler, serve Delp's themes of ecological awareness, spiritual darkness, and political anger well.
