Michigan bills would eliminate expiration dates on gift cards
House Bills 4193 and 4914, introduced by Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn and Rep. Robert Wittenberg, D-Oak Park, would eliminate the expiration date on gift cards. They would also classify certain prepaid discount cards -- those use to purchase goods, services or classes at a lower-than-normal price -- as gift cards.
