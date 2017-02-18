Michigan Basketball Could Use Quality Road Win vs Minnesota
Michigan basketball needs a road win on its resume and has a chance to get an impressive on Sunday against Minnesota. With three straight wins, including one against a ranked Wisconsin team, Michigan basketball is in its best position with regards to the NCAA tournament since the start of Big Ten play.
