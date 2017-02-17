Michigan angling to break some weathe...

Michigan angling to break some weather records for warmth

WJRT

The National Weather Service reports Detroit is set to reach 63 degrees on Saturday - one degree above the temperature reached the same day in 1976. Flint is expected to hit 61 and Saginaw 58 - five degrees above their previous records.

