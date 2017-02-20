Meghan Trainor lends her voice to the Smurfs
In her Instagram post sharing news of the song, Trainor thanks her mother for helping inspire this "sassy" lady jam, saying "she won't admit it but she was by my side supporting me while I wrote it". Trainor also has a voice role in the Smurfs movie as Smurf Melody, which she also teased on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|6,048
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|7 hr
|spud
|12
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|22 hr
|Mrs Kowalski
|10
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|4
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|Fri
|Faith
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC