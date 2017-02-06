Massive fireball spotted over Lake Michigan
Fireball spotted in Midwest sky, may have landed in Lake Michigan Did you see this last night? Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2kdJVpf This long-exposure picture taken on October 28, 2016 shows parts of the Milky Way in the clear night sky. According to hundreds of eye-witness reports and as evidenced by surveillance cams, a massive blue-green fireball shot through the Midwestern night sky and is projected to have landed in northern Lake Michigan.
