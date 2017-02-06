Massive fireball spotted over Lake Mi...

Massive fireball spotted over Lake Michigan

Fireball spotted in Midwest sky, may have landed in Lake Michigan Did you see this last night? Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://on.freep.com/2kdJVpf This long-exposure picture taken on October 28, 2016 shows parts of the Milky Way in the clear night sky. According to hundreds of eye-witness reports and as evidenced by surveillance cams, a massive blue-green fireball shot through the Midwestern night sky and is projected to have landed in northern Lake Michigan.

