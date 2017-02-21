Mark Wahlberg says more Wahlburgers are coming to Michigan
Mark Wahlberg made a surprise appearance at Michigan's only Wahlburgers in Downtown Detroit. He also surprised by revealing more Wahlburgers are coming to Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 min
|Trump your President
|5,853
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|2 hr
|Who are against T...
|7
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|2 hr
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Faith
|9
|On national reading and math test, Michigan onl...
|Tue
|Faith Michigan
|1
|10 Words Most Michiganders Don't Say Correctly ...
|Tue
|Faith
|1
|MSU kicks whiteboards off dorm doors in part ov...
|Tue
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC