Man admits to Animal Liberation Front attacks at Michigan State, WSU...

A man who denied firebombing an animal researcher's laboratory at Michigan State University in 1992 even as he pleaded guilty now admits he carried out the attack and participated in others across the country, including one at Washington State University. Rodney Coronado told the Lansing State Journal he was a member of the Animal Liberation Front that targeted researchers and others they believed were mistreating animals.

