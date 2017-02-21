Looking back at the Gophers' victory ...

Looking back at the Gophers' victory at Michigan to clinch the 1997 Big Ten title

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Bobby Jackson cut down the net while wearing a Big Ten championship t-shirt and hat after the Gophers beat Michigan 55-54 in Ann Arbor to win the title in 1997. The title was vacated because of academic fraud but the memory wasn't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min MANCHILD TRUMP 6,100
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Sun spud 12
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Sat Mrs Kowalski 10
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Fri Faith Michigan 4
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... Feb 24 Faith 9
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC