Live scoring updates and fan chat: Michigan hosts Purdue
Michigan senior Zak Irvin moves the ball down the court against Wisconsin in the first half at Crisler Center on Thursday, February 16, 2017. at Michigan When: 4 p.m. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor TV: ESPN2 Radio: Michigan IMG Sports Network, WWWW-FM and WTKA-AM in Ann Arbor, WWJ-AM in Detroit, WQTX-FM in Lansing, Free online stream at mgoblue.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|5 min
|RIP
|11
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 hr
|jonjedi
|6,043
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|13 hr
|Mrs Kowalski
|10
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|4
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|Fri
|Faith
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC