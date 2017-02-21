Live scoring, stats and fan chat: Michigan looks to stay perfect against Rutgers

Michigan sophomore Moritz Wagner fouled by Wisconsin in the first half at Crisler Center on Thursday, February 16, 2017. at Rutgers When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network Radio: Michigan IMG Sports Network, WWWW-FM and WTKA-AM in Ann Arbor, WWJ-AM in Detroit, WQTX-FM in Lansing, Free online stream at mgoblue.com .

