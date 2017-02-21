Live scoring, stats and fan chat: Mic...

Live scoring, stats and fan chat: Michigan looks to stay perfect against Rutgers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Michigan sophomore Moritz Wagner fouled by Wisconsin in the first half at Crisler Center on Thursday, February 16, 2017. at Rutgers When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network Radio: Michigan IMG Sports Network, WWWW-FM and WTKA-AM in Ann Arbor, WWJ-AM in Detroit, WQTX-FM in Lansing, Free online stream at mgoblue.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 39 min Make Merica great... 5,801
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) 5 hr Dances With Women 8
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... 6 hr Dead Mothers Club 5
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... 10 hr lol 8
News On national reading and math test, Michigan onl... 22 hr Faith Michigan 1
News 10 Words Most Michiganders Don't Say Correctly ... 22 hr Faith 1
News MSU kicks whiteboards off dorm doors in part ov... Tue Faith 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC