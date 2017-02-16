Lions & Tigers & Firebirds Valentine'...

Lions & Tigers & Firebirds Valentine's Day cards, oh my

On a Valentine's Day edition of Sports Xtra, sports anchor Jason Fielder shares some Michigan sports team's Valentine's Day cards that he found on social media. His list includes the Lions, Tigers and Flint Firebirds.

