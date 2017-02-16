Lions & Tigers & Firebirds Valentine's Day cards, oh my
On a Valentine's Day edition of Sports Xtra, sports anchor Jason Fielder shares some Michigan sports team's Valentine's Day cards that he found on social media. His list includes the Lions, Tigers and Flint Firebirds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|Dems need azz ban...
|5,562
|Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ...
|Wed
|Carl
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Lake Phart
|7
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC