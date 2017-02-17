Legislation aims to help cities clean up brownfield sites
The Michigan Senate is poised to pass legislation that would ease some of the financial burden of cleaning up brownfield sites for redevelopment. Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, introduced the package of bills that he said would help redevelop sites that have sat dormant for many years into mixed-use projects.
