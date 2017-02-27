Lack of winter causes crunch for syru...

Lack of winter causes crunch for syrup producers Monday, February 27

An unseasonably warm February is said to be making things difficult for maple syrup producers in Michigan and across the country. Because cold weather is needed to control sap flows, producers are now in an unscheduled mad dash to tap trees for maple sugar, which gets boiled into maple syrup.

