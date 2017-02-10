Kalamazoo mayor: A year later, mass s...

Kalamazoo mayor: A year later, mass shooting has had little impact on larger gun violence debate

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

One year ago today, Kalamazoo found itself in the cross hairs of gun violence. Jason Dalton is charged with the shooting spree that left six people dead and two badly wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min southern at heart 5,645
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... 8 hr Faith 4
News Michigan government report cites racism in Flin... 8 hr Faith 5
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) 9 hr Faith 7
News Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig... 14 hr Faith 1
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) 15 hr Faith 104
Homeless? OR Undocumented? Come to warm, SUNNY ... 15 hr Faith 2
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC