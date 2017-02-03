Jazz Weekend brings in attendees from across Michigan
Auditoriums at Central Michigan University were packed this weekend, as jazzy riffs and tunes from various musicians stretched across campus. CMU's School of Music hosted its 44th Annual Jazz Weekend on Thursday night and throughout Friday.
