Iowa lawmakers champion bill to limit...

Iowa lawmakers champion bill to limit public-sector unions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Iowa lawmakers considered legislation on Wednesday to limit the powers of public-sector unions to negotiate for state and local employees, restrictions similar to those enacted in Wisconsin and Michigan despite huge protests. Republicans in Iowa have gained an important advantage in pushing for legislation to rein in public-sector salaries and benefits after gaining control of the state Senate in last November's election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 36 min Chicagoan by Birth 5,468
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... 13 hr Dennis 2
News Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09) Wed Lake Phart 7
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 3 Robert 3
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News 61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic... Jan 26 same as Pacific 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC