Income tax cut defeated in Republican-led Michigan House
The Republican-controlled Michigan House early Thursday failed to approve an income tax cut, rejecting a scaled-back plan after a lengthy session and the unsuccessful cajoling of some hesitant members of the GOP majority. The legislation would lower the 4.25 percent tax to 4.05 percent by 2019 and then to 3.9 percent by 2021 as long as the state savings, or rainy day, fund is not below $1 billion.
