Hundreds protest Trump immigration order
It was one of the largest demonstrations yet in Kalamazoo, as a huge crowd turned out in Bronson Park on Friday to protest the Trump administration's immigration order. They came out, even though the weather wasn't very pleasant and the courts had already partially dismantled the presidential order as unconstitutional.
