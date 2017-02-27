How each county in Michigan got its name
What's in a name? Sometimes, a whole lot of history - especially when it comes to names of places. Michigan's 83 county names reflect our state's rich, complicated past, informed by everything from political flattery to the languages spoken here long before English was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M...
|1 hr
|okimar
|13
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|MANCHILD TRUMP
|6,157
|Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet...
|Sun
|spud
|12
|Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC