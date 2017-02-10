Historic photos show grandeur of estates built by Michigan's auto pioneers
The historic mansions of those who created the U.S. auto industry represent a rich part of Michigan's cultural and architectural heritage. Here's a look inside those mansions in period photos provided by the organizations that care for the historic estates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|Liar watch
|5,612
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Fri
|MSMAYHEM
|103
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Lake Phart
|7
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC