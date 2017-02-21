Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues...

Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three People Found OD'd In Car

There are 3 comments on the WFNT-AM Burton story from 6 hrs ago, titled Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three People Found OD'd In Car. In it, WFNT-AM Burton reports that:

Kent County Sheriff's arrived at the scene to see a car blocking traffic at the corner of Shaffer and 28th Street at 11:30 am. Police discovered three unconscious people inside the vehicle and were saved with a dose of a reveal drug that blocks opioid receptors known as naloxone.

Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#1 1 hr ago
It's hard to have sympathy for people that OD on heroin. Perhaps that's evolution's way of culling the dangerously stupid among us.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,782

Dump American Eagle

#2 57 min ago
To combat this Nationwide heroin epidemic the punishment for being busted MUST be harsher than the reward for selling/smuggling..... Combine the penalties for meth with those of the opioids and remove them from the jurisdiction of the justice system..... Drastic? Yeah.... BFD. So are the dangers these people pose to the well being of the Nation.....

WHEN we bust one or a ring of these parasites they are NOT to be arrested..... They are NOT subject to the judicial system..... They are to be held in a secure location until such time as the appointed eradication team arrives. At this time the evidence,which will be irrefutable since they were busted in process of selling/distributing/smuggling ,will be presented and as such are by the evidence guilty and will summarily held over to dispatched at the soonest possible opportunity at the closest County public venue after suitable public notice has been given. A portable gallows erected for such events will be utilized to expedite the eradication of the such vermin with as much dispatch as possible. Burial/disposal of remains will be funded by any forfeiture or confiscation and subsequent sale of any properties or cash seizures occurring during said operation to eradicate drug trafficking by individuals taken by the responsible authorities.
Faith

New Baltimore, MI

#3 28 min ago
Drug overdose deaths = poetic justice.
Chicago, IL

