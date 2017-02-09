Here's what Michigan has been Googling since the election ended
Many like-minded individuals took to the internet after the election looking for answers, and their collective unconscious manifested itself via Google. In a recent blog post by Estately , they used Google Trends to establish the phrases each state searched more often than the others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|14 min
|Hypocrite Watch
|5,486
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Wed
|Dennis
|2
|Ohio State students pee in lake as ritual (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Lake Phart
|7
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC