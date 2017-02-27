Here Are the Very Best Signs From New York City's Big LGBT Solidarity March
Emptying out from brunch spots wielding wickedly pointed signs, and chanting, "We want a leader, not a creepy tweeter!" thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators from the LGBT community met for a rally on hallowed turf on Saturday afternoon: the plaza outside the Stonewall nightclub in New York City's West Village - recently designated by the Obama administration as a National Monument for its historic role in the long fight for gay rights. Chuck Schumer , the Senate minority leader, received a mixed reception when he appeared in front of the microphone.
