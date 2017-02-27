Here Are the Very Best Signs From New...

Here Are the Very Best Signs From New York City's Big LGBT Solidarity March

Emptying out from brunch spots wielding wickedly pointed signs, and chanting, "We want a leader, not a creepy tweeter!" thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators from the LGBT community met for a rally on hallowed turf on Saturday afternoon: the plaza outside the Stonewall nightclub in New York City's West Village - recently designated by the Obama administration as a National Monument for its historic role in the long fight for gay rights. Chuck Schumer , the Senate minority leader, received a mixed reception when he appeared in front of the microphone.

