Here Are the Very Best Signs From New York City's Big LGBT Solidarity March

Emptying out from brunch spots wielding wickedly pointed signs, and chanting, "We want a leader, not a creepy tweeter!" thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators from the LGBT community met for a rally on hallowed turf on Saturday afternoon: the plaza outside the Stonewall nightclub in New York City's West Village - recently designated by the Obama administration as a National Monument for its historic role in the long fight for gay rights. Chuck Schumer , the Senate minority leader, received a mixed reception when he appeared in front of the microphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.