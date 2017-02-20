Hail, thunderstorms to continue in We...

Hail, thunderstorms to continue in West Michigan throughout evening

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the cities of Grand Haven, Jenison, Grand Rapids, Ionia, St. Johns, Holland, Hastings and South Haven, warning residents of scattered thunderstorms with hail on Friday, Feb. 24. Around 4:15 p.m., National Weather Service spotters reported seeing pea-size hail on the ground near Walker, northwest of Grand Rapids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min jonjedi 6,037
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 3 hr Mrs Kowalski 10
News Heroin Epidemic In Michigan Continues As Three ... Fri Faith Michigan 4
News Trump's immigration policy causing fear, anxiet... Fri HOLLA ISABELLA 9
News State, hunters stepping up efforts to control M... Fri Faith 9
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb 23 Faith 9
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC