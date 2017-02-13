GM wants to test autonomous vehicles ...

GM wants to test autonomous vehicles on public streets

Read more: AutoWeek

General Motors President Dan Ammann urged more local and state governments to allow testing of autonomous vehicles on public streets, saying doing so is the only way to ensure they will be ready for public use. "To make autonomous vehicles the best they can be and the safest they can be, we really need to be testing on public streets," Ammann said during an address to the Economic Club of Chicago at the Chicago Auto Show .

Chicago, IL

