Fog may reduce visibility on southeast Michigan roads

Drivers should heed some caution as visibility Tuesday night may fall to below one-quarter of a mile or less across southeast Michigan. A dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service runs from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Livingston counties.

